Based on IBM Plex Mono
Glyphs count 1410
Designed by Mikhael Khrustik
Lilex is built on top of the IBM Plex Mono. It includes support for variable weight and developer specific features.

Superpowers

Ligatures

The font replaces programming character sequences with special glyphs. This makes it easier to read and understand the code.

In addition to static ligatures, there are special ligatures that are generated during the writing process. These ligatures cover the needs of all developers.

</a<=b--c/>
<!--d<<e<*>
f!==g<|>h++
<<-<-|->->>

Aligns

Lilex is optmized for reading, for this purpose the font automatically aligns some characters depending on the context.

09:57
0xFF

Weight

In addition to the fixed weight, Lilex provides a variant option that all possible weights from 100 to 700, for both italic and roman.

Lilex

600 variants

Powerline

Lilex was created by a developer for developers, so it takes into account the needs of professional terminal users.

The font contains the necessary character set for correct Powerline display.

~
GitLilex
master
unixutf-8astro
2%
1:1
Normal
.vimrc
SIGINT(2)
09:57
mishamyrt

Lilex contains 1444 glyphs. Available in sizes from Thin (100) to Bold (700). Includes latin, cyrillic and greek.

Weight

Thin
Bold

Italic

Latin

AÁĂÆǼBCĈÇDÐĎEFGHĦIĮJKLMNŊOPQRSŞTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz

Кириллица

АӐӒӔБВГЃҐҒӶҔДЕҼҾӖЁЖҖӁЗҘӠИЙІЇКҚҜҞҠЛМНҢҤОПԤҦРСҪТҬҴУӮӰӲФҨѲХҲЦЧҶҸШЩЬЫӸЪѢѴЭЮЯабвгдеёжзийклмнопрстуфхцчшщьыъэюя

Ελληνικά

ΑΒΓΔΕΖΗΘΙΚΛΜΝΞΟΠΡΣΤΥΦΧΨΩαβγδεζηθικλμνξοπρσςτυφχψω

Numbers & punctuation

012345678901234567890123456789½¼¾.,:;!¡?¿*#/-'"«»<>(){}[]

Symbols

&§°¢¤$£¥µ

Ligatures

+++++&&%%{||}[||]|><|<>::=---~~#[]#!=......<.?.=..=::::::=;;!!!==:=/=<*>/**/*#(#{#[#!/></</><<<<<~~>=<=/////**^=?=#=