v2.610Release notes
Lilex is built on top of the IBM Plex Mono. It includes support for variable weight and developer specific features.
Superpowers
The font replaces programming character sequences with special glyphs. This makes it easier to read and understand the code.
In addition to static ligatures, there are special ligatures that are generated during the writing process. These ligatures cover the needs of all developers.
</a<=b--c/>
<!--d<<e<*>
f!==g<|>h++
<<-<-|->->>
Lilex is optmized for reading, for this purpose the font automatically aligns some characters depending on the context.
09:57
0xFF
In addition to the fixed weight, Lilex provides a variant option that all possible weights from 100 to 700, for both italic and roman.
600 variants
Lilex was created by a developer for developers, so it takes into account the needs of professional terminal users.
The font contains the necessary character set for correct Powerline display.
Lilex contains 1444 glyphs. Available in sizes from Thin (100) to Bold (700). Includes latin, cyrillic and greek.
Weight
Italic